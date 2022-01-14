Having been inspired by a Ted Talk by Shawn Achor, I begin journaling over two years ago. The instructions were to write down three things I was grateful for, journal one positive experience, and do one random act of kindness. I was also to exercise and meditate. I ignored those last two items. For over two and a half years, I faithfully journaled, including when I was out of town on vacation.
I kept reading articles about the importance of exercise and meditation. My stubbornness caused me to say what I was doing was enough. But was it? As I came to my 900th entry, I decided to add the two remaining activities.
Some time ago, I converted my wife’s 10-speed bike she purchased in the mid-1980s into an exercise bike. The rear tire was suspended on a roller. When I set it up, it worked fine. More recently, it leaned to the left when I pedaled. Then I shifted gears and the chain came off. As I went to put the chain on the sprocket, I saw that the gears had separated from the rim. How was I going to keep my New Year’s resolution when the bike was in pieces?
I took the rim off the bike and the sprocket fell off the rim. One of the pins that allow it to freely spin came off. I managed to get that back on. There was a cover under which were only six ball bearings. It required a lot more. They were somewhere on the floor. I put the cover back on hoping it would work.
Knowing I was in over my head, I asked my wife to help me. She found all the bearings. There was hope we could put this back together. There was nothing holding the cover in place that kept the bearings from falling out. Don’t laugh , but I used two garden hose rubber washers. In concept it worked, but not in reality.
My wife kept encouraging me to find a solution. I explained a piece of flat sheet metal would be too thin and would fall out. I watched enough home improvement videos to see them cut slots in thicker steel. I found a thick flat washer and cut it so it was “C” shaped. It didn’t fit, so I had to widen the opening. It was a little better but there was a bur in the steel I had to file down. Again, a little bit better but it wouldn’t go on.
More filing and more fitting. My wife took the hammer and started to tap it in place. It started to move. I added a punch which she tapped. It started to go on. I had her stop. I knew we were approaching the point of no return. If I got it on, it wasn’t coming off. Again, I filed a little more and put it on the axle. With the punch in place, she tapped it and it went on. It was thick enough that it wasn’t coming out. It was held in place between the nut and the top of the bearing cap. We put the axle back on the bike. I tried it and it worked.
Someone once said that “encouragement” is putting “courage in.” That’s what my wife did – she put the courage into me that we could fix this 35-year-old bike axle with the tools and materials we had at home.
As we begin this new year, you may be someone else’s “encourager.” You may be the one to put courage into them so they can accomplish the task at hand.
I’ll be back soon. Until then, live well my friend.
The Rev. Tony Marciano is the president/CEO of Charlotte Rescue Mission. The nonprofit provides free, residential, professional, substance abuse recovery services for men and women at the intersection of homelessness and addiction. He is available to speak to your group. Go to www.charlotterescuemission.org for details.
