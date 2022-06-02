A few years ago, I was at a church service when the pastor asked the congregation to commit to a special project to serve other people.
He asked us to stand up and raise our hands as a statement of our commitment. I stood up and started humming a hymn in the back of my mind. But I wasn’t singing, “All to Jesus I surrender.” Rather, I was singing the theme song from the Mighty Mouse cartoon whose words were, “Here I come to save the day.”
I quickly realized I was singing the wrong song. I lowered my hand. I sat down.
I realized I was about to serve people in my power and my strength and not in God’s power and strength.
It was from my need to be needed instead of impacting someone’s life.
I prayed God would raise up the individual he had called to serve. It wasn’t me.
Since that time I’ve used the “Mighty Mouse” theme song as a test to see if I’m responding to God’s invitation to impact another person or am I operating from my own codependency.
We don’t like the word codependency. It’s a need to fix broken, hurting individuals. It makes us feel better about ourselves. As long as we are focusing on other people, we don’t have to focus on ourselves.
Healing from trauma says the following, “It is learning interdependence while challenging rigid independence and dysfunctional codependency and enmeshment with others.
It is learning to not take other people’s behavior personally.
It is being OK with saying “no,” drawing your own lines in the sand while setting limits and boundaries with yourself.”
That quote has two extremes of a pendulum swing.
On the one far end, I live independent of other people. I’m in isolation.
But I am created as a social being. So I throw the pendulum to the opposite far end which is not into healthy relationships.
I become enmeshed with the brokenness in someone’s life. Yet it is in the middle God invites me to live my life
The middle is an interdependent life. I don’t live alone yet I don’t live to fix other people’s problems.
More recently I came across an ad for a tree service. It said, “We are the ABC Tree Service. We are the best tree service. We know trees better than anyone else. Trust us with your trees.”
I shuddered as I read that ad. It violated every rule of Dale Carnegie. It should have said, “Your home is your biggest investment. You’ve poured much of your savings into it. You want it to last. You have trees on your property that bring beauty to your home. Some are healthy but others need to be removed to protect your home. Call us so we can be of service to you.”
The ad sat on my desk, ripped in half. I wanted to tape it back together, call them and help them re-word their post card. After all, wasn’t that being a nice person? What should I do?
I never called.
Is it my responsibility to fix everyone on this planet who I feel is doing something wrong? Which end of the pendulum do I want to live on? Isolation or enmeshed codependency? Neither is a solution to healthy living. I choose interdependence.
I received an invitation to speak to some college students. The dates conflicted with other things. I would have to reshuffle some appointments but gain the approval from the person who invited me to speak. I asked for another date.
Hopefully, I am singing fewer verses of the Mighty Mouse song.
I’ll be back soon. Until then, live well my friend.
The Rev. Tony Marciano is the president/CEO of the Charlotte Rescue Mission. He is available to speak to your group. Go to www.charlotterescuemission.org for details.
