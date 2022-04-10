When I was a young pastor, I asked the city business administrator for a favor. He forgot and apologized.
Over the next several years, I kept calling in this “marker.” I’d say, “Dick – I need a favor – and then I would explain what I needed the city to do for me.”
Finally, one day, Dick looked at me and said, “When do we ever call this even?” I replied, “Dick – I’m Italian – there is no such thing as 'even.' You’ll be forever in my debt."
We laughed. But I was half serious.
While we made it a sport, in reality, we can live like that, holding onto injustices. Resentments eat us like a cancer.
I want you to read this and then I’ll tell you where I found it.
“Appoint someone evil to oppose my enemy; let an accuser stand at his right hand. When he is tried, let him be found guilty, and may his prayers condemn him. May his days be few; may another take his place of leadership. May his children be fatherless and his wife a widow.
May his children be wandering beggars; may they be driven from their ruined homes. May a creditor seize all he has; may strangers plunder the fruits of his labor. May no one extend kindness to him or take pity on his fatherless children. May his descendants be cut off, their names blotted out from the next generation. May the iniquity of his fathers be remembered before the Lord; may the sin of his mother never be blotted out. May their sins always remain before the Lord, that he may blot out their name from the earth. For he never thought of doing a kindness, but hounded to death the poor and the needy and the brokenhearted. He loved to pronounce a curse—may it come back on him. He found no pleasure in blessing—may it be far from him. He wore cursing as his garment; it entered into his body like water, into his bones like oil. May it be like a cloak wrapped about him, like a belt tied forever around him. May this be the Lord’s payment to my accusers, to those who speak evil of me.”
That is not from some romance novel because of a jilted lover. That is from Scripture – Psalm 109, verses 6-20. Wow – talk about holding onto resentments.
I watched my dad get mad with his brother and sisters over something that eventually, he didn’t remember why he was mad – he was just mad. He made me vow that if he died, I would not let them come to his funeral. He was serious.
When I preached my first sermon, my dad sat in the front and my aunt was in the middle of the church. After the service ended, she tried to reason with him but he walked away from her.
Finally, God grabbed his heart and he apologized for his behavior.
During the time he was mad at them, time marched on and everyone’s health deteriorated. By the time they were civil with one another, they were in no shape to enjoy each other’s company.
On Good Friday, as a Christ follower, I celebrate Jesus’ death on the cross. I believe it paid for my sins and canceled my debt to God. Believing that is true, can I not cancel the pettiness and annoyance of others rather than having contempt for them. A friend of mine once said, “Love one another as I have loved you.” I like Jesus’ words.
I’ll be back soon. Until then, live well my friend.
