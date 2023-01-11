There are certain things in my life that are very structured and other things that are disorganized.
My workbench in the garage is in dire need of organization. My office desk is often cluttered. While the passenger compartment of my car is neat, the trunk is a mess.
Then, there are other things that are very structured. Can I use the word routine? When I pack my gym bag, I don’t just throw things into it. I have a routine that I use so that I don’t have to be concerned about forgetting anything. Shoes go in first. This is followed by socks, T-shirt and briefs. Lastly, I put the towel in the bag. In the morning, I just grab the bag and head out early.
When I arrive at the Y, I have my key tag on a wind up cord. I pull the cord, scan my card on the reader, let go and it retracts into the device. I go downstairs and put my gym bag on the bench. I don’t use just any locker. I use locker number 285. Having returned to the Y after being gone for two and a half years, it was the first locker I used. I used it on day two, day three, day four and so on. I didn’t have to try to remember which locker I am using.
You would think that wouldn’t be so crucial as I have a big TM on my brass lock. It sticks out, no matter which locker I use. But I use locker number 285. I’ve used it since Nov. 3 when I returned to the Y. I used it (note past tense) until…..
I arrive at the Y at 5:05 a.m. By the time I get out of my car, get my gym bag and clothing, and get to the locker room, it is 5:10 a.m. My goal is to be working out by 5:15 a.m. On this particular day, someone was using locker number 285. Did he not know that locker number 285 was my locker? I got up at 4:05 a.m. to get to the Y at 5:05 a.m. to use locker number 285. Who did he think he was?
I moved over to another locker and used it. There was something amazing about that new locker. It worked just like locker number 285. In fact, the next day, I also went to a third locker. Woo, I was living dangerously. I was living life on the edge, sort of like drinking milk that expired yesterday. The third locker also worked just fine. I laughed because I was no longer bound to locker number 285. I could use any locker along that row. In fact, if all the lockers in that area were taken, there are other lockers available.
As I was watching this happen, I chuckled to myself, remembering a sign that was at our women’s division when it was a small house. The sign read, “Blessed are the flexible, for they will not be bent out of shape.” Flexibility is important. Years ago, I was traveling the New Jersey Turnpike over the meadows where the Giants stadium is. Our vehicle broke down at the top of the bridge. While we waited for help, we stood on the side of the road. I could feel the bridge bounce due to the vehicles crossing over it. Someone pointed out that had the bridge been rigid, it would have snapped and we would have plummeted to our death.
Let me encourage you to be flexible in this new year. When we get rigid, we miss seeing God’s hand in the beauty of this life.
I’ll be back soon. Until then, live well my friend.
The Rev. Tony Marciano is the president/CEO of the Charlotte Rescue Mission. He is available to speak to groups. Go to www.charlotterescuemission.org for details.
