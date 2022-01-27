At this time two years ago, we were hearing about a virus that was overseas in China. I remember saying to myself, “Things like that never make it to the United States. It will probably stay there or perhaps affect a surrounding country. We’ll be fine.”
Then we heard that the first COVID case was reported in the United States. It was happening in another state. We were safe in North Carolina. Then it hit our state. Then, it came to Mecklenburg County. At the time, I was able to use my hands to count the number of active cases in Mecklenburg County. After a while, I needed to use my toes. I lost count. In 2020, I lost several friends who died from complications due to COVID.
2020 was scary because there was no vaccine. We learned to wear masks all the time. We pumped gas with plastic bags on our hands. Remember the challenge of trying to put your credit card into the slot at the pump? We didn’t go shopping (except for toilet paper). We stayed home. When the summer came and people went to the beach, my wife and I gasped to see how crowded the beaches were and no one was wearing a mask. It was the first summer we did not go to the beach.
2021 was different. Vaccines were being rolled out and we all felt a lot safer. We flew on planes, traveled extensively and enjoyed ourselves.
2022 started with the omicron variant. It was known to be highly contagious. I thought I was bullet-proof to COVID. I came down with the virus on Dec. 26. While I was no longer contagious after 10 days, it took a few more days for me to regain my energy.
I have some choices to make. I can decide to wait and only be happy after COVID goes away while moping about while it is still here.
Happiness is a choice. It was a video that really got my attention. A friend called Steve at 5:30 every morning and said, “This is going to be a great day,” to which Steve said, “I am sleeping.” After a few days of this, his friend reminded him that he had a choice for the attitude that he began each day.
As I watched that video, I began to look at my own life. I jokingly say that I don’t wake up and say, “Good morning, Lord.” Rather, I wake up and say, “Good Lord, it’s morning.” While people laugh, I found myself waking up each day with a sense of dread over what lay ahead.
Ralph Waldo Emerson wrote, “Write it on your heart that every day is the best day in the year. He is rich who owns the day, and no one owns the day who allows it to be invaded with fret and anxiety. Finish each day and be done with it. You have done what you could. Some blunders and absurdities, no doubt crept in. Forget them as soon as you can, tomorrow is a new day; begin it well and serenely, with too high a spirit to be cumbered with your old nonsense. This new day is too dear, with its hopes and invitations, to waste a moment on the yesterdays.”
Scripture tells us “This is the day the Lord has made. We will rejoice and be glad in it.”
What’s your happy place. It is this moment. This very moment you have been given the gift of life. You will never get it back.
I’ll be back soon. Until then, live well my friend.
The Rev. Tony Marciano is the president/CEO of Charlotte Rescue Mission. The mission provides free, residential, professional, substance abuse recovery services for men and women at the intersection of homelessness and addiction. He is available to speak to your group. Go to www.charlotterescuemission.org for details.
