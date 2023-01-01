I leave the house very early – at 4:45 a.m. My goal is to get to the gym and workout before coming to the office. I don’t have time for a bowl of cereal or two sunny side eggs. I need something quick and tasty. Something I can make in 15 seconds and enjoy in the same amount of time.
What is it? It’s a protein shake. No, not one where you add kale and other items into your blender. That would mean I would have to clean it up. That takes too much time. Instead, I have had a Slim Fast every morning. First, I add the milk to the glass. Then, using the measuring cup, I scoop the Slim Fast powder into the milk, stir, swallow and put the glass in the dishwasher. In less than a minute I have breakfast with no messy clean up.
About 10 years ago, I decided to increase my fiber content. I add a scoop of psyllium fiber to it. You have to stir it quickly and then drink it. There is a reason I say, “quickly.”
There was a time I could only find orange-flavored psyllium fiber. I would add it to my chocolate Slim Fast. The two flavors did not do well together. I tried doing the Slim Fast separate from the orange-flavored psyllium fiber but that took too long (remember – time is the issue here for me). More recently, I found some unflavored psyllium fiber. When I add that to the Slim Fast, I only taste the chocolate. It worked. That is, until the day …
I received a call from a friend. As we were chatting on the phone, I decided to make my famous Slim Fast with unflavored psyllium fiber drink. I put in the milk, then the Slim Fast and then the fiber and stirred this concoction. As we talked, I forgot about this protein shake even though it was in plain view. Without me knowing it, the fiber was absorbing the liquid from the beverage. This went on for 10 minutes. Finally, I lifted the glass to take a sip and nothing came out of the glass. I quickly learned it was fairly thick. It wouldn’t pour as it was supposed to do. I had to eat it with a spoon. While I did have a protein shake, it was more like a protein pudding.
By absorbing the liquid around it, the fiber did what it was supposed to do.
Do you have people in your life who are more like fiber? Do they absorb everything from you and don’t give anything back in return?
I am convinced we do. We are kind people who give a listening ear and care deeply for the people to which we are connected. But relationships, just like conversations, are supposed to go both ways. Another way to say it is that relationships are like banks. You have to make a deposit to be able to make a withdrawal. But what if someone only made withdrawals from your bank account? What if they only took from you but never made a deposit into your life. That’s not a relationship. You feel as if you are overdrawn.
As we begin this new year, let me encourage you to evaluate the relationships in your life. Do they make both deposits and withdrawals or are they only making withdrawals? If all they do is take from you, soon you will have nothing left.
I’ll be back soon. Until then, live well my friend.
The Rev. Tony Marciano is the president/CEO of the Charlotte Rescue Mission. He is available to speak to your group. Go to www.charlotterescuemission.org for details.
