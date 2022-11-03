If you know me, you know that I am a gearhead. I love everything cars. As a kid, I could tell you the make and model of every car on the street where I grew up. When I was eight years old, I received an electric race car set for my birthday. It grew over the years such that I had the biggest electric race car set on the block. As I entered my college years, I began to work on cars, doing tune-ups, brakes and oil changes.
As a freshman in college, I needed a job. A friend in church offered me a job at his collision and repair shop. My job was to take apart the cars that arrived from auto accidents and take off the body panels that were damaged. Then, I had to install the new parts. I remember being handed a radiator brace and was told to install it. The problem was that I didn’t remember how the car was taken apart. The owner looked at me and said, “You took it apart. You put it back together.” I don’t know how it came apart and I don’t know how to put it together. It was a 1973 Buick LeSabre. Fortunately, another 1973 Buick LeSabre arrived that day. The second car was hit in the rear, not the front. I opened the hood of the car, examined how it was assembled and saved my job.
I learned a lot about bodywork by watching the owner fill in the damage, sand, prime and paint the cars. I would see cars come in damaged and return to their owners as if the accident never occurred.
There was one conversation that has stayed with me since those days of yesteryear. It had to do with ordering body panels for a car. The owner said to me, “When you make the call and place the order for a left fender, the salesman is going to say to you “left.” That’s where it falls apart. You answer with the word, “Right.” A few days later a right fender arrives for the car. He was pretty fanatical about this. He said, “You never say, “Right.” Rather, you say, “Correct.”
I’ve used this when someone is giving me directions. They’ll say, “Go to the third light and make a left. Got it.” To which I don’t reply, “Right.” Rather, I always say, “Correct.” It’s been funny listening to my wife use the word, “Correct” instead of using the word, “Right.”
It doesn’t sound significant, yet it’s important. Imagine being under a tight time crunch to have a car repaired and you order a left fender. When the order is being confirmed, you say, “right.” A few days later a passenger-side front fender arrives instead of a driver’s side front fender.
There is a verse that speaks to this idea of thinking what you are doing is right, but could be bad, really bad. Allow me to let the Scripture speak for itself. “There is a way that appears to be right, but in the end it leads to death.”
Sin sounds good. Sin appears to meet our deepest needs. Sin appears to make all the bad go away. At the end of the day, sin destroys us.
There is an expression that says, “If it’s too good to be true. It probably is.” Sometimes all it takes to avoid this is to listen to someone older and wiser who has been around the block a few times. They can tell you what to avoid. Right – or was that Correct?
I’ll be back soon. Until then, live well my friend.
The Rev. Tony Marciano is the president/CEO of the Charlotte Rescue Mission. He is available to speak to your group. Visit www.charlotterescuemission.org for details.
