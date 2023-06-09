Few, if any, drivers enter a work zone with the intention of harming workers, equipment, their vehicle or themselves; however, most work zones are preceded with the sign “Let Them Work – Let Them Live,” “Fines Doubled When Workers Are Present” or similar warnings. The real question is why are so many warning signs necessary beyond the basic “Work Zone Ahead?”
It is true that drivers are less attentive to their surroundings than they should be. People blame cell phone usage, others in the car, searching radio stations, personal care (shaving and applying make-up), reading the paper, eating/drinking, and smoking. What about contractors not managing their work zone signs?
Recently, contractors working on state-maintained roads in Charlotte and Matthews have left signs indicating lanes are closed and mergers are required long after the work finished for the day, there were no issues with the lanes and workers left the area. This leads drivers to fall into “the boy who cried wolf” syndrome. If a “Lane Closed” sign is posted, and everyone merges into the slow-moving other lane for no reason, why believe the “Lane Closed” sign at any time?
Several years ago, a local municipality prepared an ordinance requiring contractors to manage their signs. Post them while preparing to start work. Keep them while work is progressing. Close or remove the signs after work has ended and the roadway is clear. When the ordinance went to the State Department of Transportation, the municipality was told that they would not require their contractors to comply with it.
If drivers have to be responsible going through work zones, shouldn’t contractors equally be responsible?
