Last week, I had the honor of representing North Carolina on Capitol Hill.
Along with roughly 600 of my fellow American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network (ACS CAN) volunteers from across the country, I traveled to Washington, D.C., to urge lawmakers to make cancer a national priority.
Together, we called on Congress to support life-saving policies that help people prevent and treat cancer. We asked legislators for their support in increasing federal funding for cancer research and prevention, and to support increasing the diversity of those enrolled in clinical trials.
I had the opportunity to sit down with Sen. Thom Tillis, Rep. Dan Bishop and Rep. Alma Adams and tell them that cancer isn't partisan – it touches every community. I also let them know that North Carolinians and many others across the country rely on them to support legislation that will help reduce the cancer burden and protect our communities.
With about 1,670 people dying from cancer daily, we must take legislative action on these crucial issues. Congress should seize the opportunity to pass critical, bipartisan legislation to help save lives and end cancer as we know it.
I encourage you to join us, giving us a stronger and louder voice in the fight against cancer. Visit fightcancer.org to be connected to people like me in your community.
Victoria Crocker is a volunteer with the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network.
