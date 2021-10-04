I recently returned from a trip that started in South Dakota and ended in Arizona.
This trip covered over 2,300 miles. I couldn’t help but notice that we would drive miles and miles and miles and not see one piece of trash along the highway.
Here in Union County we have over 1,000 miles of roads, all littered with trash. Some roads are so bad it’s like visiting a Third World Country. Union County has become a 1,000-mile long garbage dump. It’s disgusting.
I pickup trash three days a week along Sardis Church Road. It’s unbelievable what people throw out of their vehicles when they are within minutes of their homes.
What do the citizens living out West know that we don’t?
Ron Griffin, Monroe
