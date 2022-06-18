The need for Medicaid expansion in North Carolina is clear and pressing.
In a meeting with Rep. Wesley Harris this week, I stressed the reasons why such action is urgent and can be accomplished by following the Senate’s footsteps to expand Medicaid.
Research from the American Cancer Society and others continue to reiterate how crucial access to care is when it comes to surviving cancer and how increased eligibility for Medicaid is linked to improved cancer outcomes.
States that have expanded eligibility have seen an improved economy, stronger health systems in rural areas, improved health outcomes and more. We can see the same benefits here in North Carolina if the House follows through on the Senate’s action, particularly in saving lives from the leading cause of death in our state: cancer.
After my meeting with Rep. Harris, I’m hopeful and believe this is the year we will finally pass a solution that addresses the lack of access to adequate care in our state. I’m thankful to Rep. Harris for hearing me out and for his continued commitment to support North Carolina families. It’s my hope he will encourage his colleagues to follow suit.
Victoria Crocker, Charlotte
