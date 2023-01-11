Editor’s note: Interim Superintendent Crystal Hill gave these remarks during the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education meeting on Jan. 10.
I’d like to take this opportunity to welcome everyone back from winter break.
I hope everyone had a chance to rest and recharge for the new year. We’d like to say a very special thank you to our teachers, principals, staff, students and the entire Charlotte-Mecklenburg community for an amazing first half of the 2022-23 school year.
Tuesday, Jan. 24, marks the end of first semester, which means that we will be at halftime.
To ensure a strong finish to the first semester, I want to remind everyone the importance of attendance for students.
We encourage parents to ensure your child gets a great night’s sleep, a healthy breakfast and is at school on time and ready to learn. We know that traveling and gathering with others during winter break can expose us to respiratory illnesses like RSV, the flu and COVID-19.
We have a great partnership with the Mecklenburg County Health Department, which includes ongoing monitoring and collaboration.
Mecklenburg County Public Health asks that we keep the following important tips in mind:
• Wearing a mask can reduce the spread of respiratory viruses and prevent you from catching and spreading viruses to others.
• The CDC recommends that anyone with COVID isolate for five days and continue wearing a mask around others an additional five days. As a reminder, masks are optional in CMS.
• If you are sick, have a fever, COVID or flu-like symptoms, please stay home to prevent the spread of illness.
• Anyone with symptoms should take a rapid test. Anyone exposed to COVID should take a rapid test five days after exposure.
• Contact your school for onsite test information and if you need help finding additional free rapid tests in your area, check the test fining tools on the Mecklenburg County Health Department website at mecknc.gov.
Phase 1 of gathering community input and feedback regarding our Comprehensive Review: A Student’s Centered Review Of Programs, Boundaries And Facilities has concluded.
Phase 2 of our comprehensive review will begin the week of Jan. 16 with several public engagement sessions, which will be posted on our website. All feedback collected during Phase 2 will be incorporated into my final recommendation.
The recommended plan will be presented at the Feb. 14 board meeting. A public hearing will take place and we will request (the school board’s) approval at the Feb. 28 meeting.
As feedback has been received regarding scenarios for the new Ardrey Kell/Myers Park/South Mecklenburg relief high school, progress toward securing a South County relief middle school site has also been made.
To fully incorporate all schools potentially impacted in the South County area, the boundary for the new middle school will be considered in this process.
Phase 2 of community engagement around the South County relief projects will resume in early March. Engagement sessions will be shared on our website and other communication vehicles as we get closer to March. All feedback received during Phase 2 of the South County relief projects will be incorporated into my final recommendation, which will be presented to the board of education in May.
The CMS out-of-school tutoring program currently operates at 42 schools, providing after-school virtual or in-person tutoring services focused on literary and math to help students bounce back from unfinished learning. At the beginning of the second semester, we will add 21 new schools to the program. Additional information can be found on our website by clicking the search button and typing ”OSTT.”
CMS is home to 104 magnet programs, 71 magnet schools, 12 magnet themes and has earned 22 merit awards.
Our school choice magnet lottery opens Monday, Jan. 16, allowing families to explore options including leadership, STEM, fine arts, Montessori, dual language immersion and much more.
Virtual and in-person information sessions are available for families to learn about the lottery application process and ask questions. Please visit our website and click on the school choice lottery banner to learn more and sign up to receive email and text updates.
For more than 20 years, CMS students have participated in the annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Art and Writing Contest, celebrating King’s life and legacy.
Given the tragedies that have struck our nation, many have turned to his words, his work and the legacy he left for every generation.
The theme, “striving for excellence in your life’s blueprint,” was used to prompt written, artistic or digital media projects to be entered into the contest. I’d like to congratulate the 2022-23 winners. Our contest winners will be featured on the homepage of our website.
CMS will be closed Monday, Jan. 16, for the Martin Luther King holiday.
As we commensurate the life and legacy of Dr. King, I encourage everyone to reflect and ask the question, “What is your life’s blueprint?” What steps are you taking each and every day to be the best you can be to make a difference in your life and in the lives of others?
