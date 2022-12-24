We’ve all heard the song “Have Yourself a Merry little Christmas,” right? Of course, we have. Every radio station between here and Los Angeles has been playing Christmas songs since Halloween. Personally, I am a holiday fanatic. I love all the holidays! I enjoy decorating and baking for Christmas most of all. I am a sentimental spirit and I always get nostalgic this time of year. I especially enjoy hearing about traditions that other families have created over the years. But, I’d like to share one of my traditions with all of you.
Every year since I was around 8 years old, my father has gifted me a Hallmark Keepsake ornament. I’m not just talking about any Hallmark holiday ornament, either. Each ornament has lights, movement and of course, music. One of the greatest things about these ornaments is he has handwritten the date and a little message on the bottom of each one.
The very first ornament is dated 1989 and it showcases a quartet of early 1900s-themed ice skaters circling around a snow globe in perpetual winter bliss. My favorite ornament is from 1992 and it includes a full-blown Christmas parade in New York City. There are parade floats and a marching band that move swiftly around the Empire State Building while the lights blink on and off in all of the surrounding New York City skyscrapers.
Truth be told, I could describe each ornament in great detail, but I will spare you the lengthy column. I can tell you what I love most about this particular tradition is that these ornaments have become memories on branches. Sure, I may have the loudest Christmas tree on the block since nearly every ornament plays a holiday tune and the older ones could use a good dose of WD40, but I also have the memories of being a child believing that I could, one day, go to that the NYC Christmas parade. I believed that I could ice skate, and believe me, being from a small town in Georgia, that was a stretch.
Like most of us, I don’t recall much about the specific gifts that Santa left under the tree, but I remember every single ornament my dad has given me. I don’t know that when he started giving me these ornaments that he would have imagined the impact they’ve had on me, but that’s why I wanted to write this column. Each of these memories on branches has shown me a glimpse into a different world. They expanded my imagination and provided an escape in times when I needed one.
The ornaments are little but they have made a big impact on my life. That’s what I think of when I hear “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.”
I hope you all have a Merry Little Christmas, or a Happy Little Holiday. And because I know some of you will email to ask, the answer is YES! My sweet dad still gives me an ornament every single year. He’s also the reason I have to put up multiple Christmas trees.
See you all next year!
Merry Little Christmas and Happy Holidays from your friends at Charlotte Media Group.
Adrian Garson serves as publisher for Charlotte Media Group.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.