Mint Hill is missing a homework assignment from 2020.
Town commissioners have got to pass a resolution that states Mint Hill has no intention of developing municipal charter schools to avoid any more penalties when it comes to school construction projects.
House Bill 514 granted Matthews, Mint Hill, Cornelius and Huntersville the ability to operate charter schools. The bill was created out of concern that Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools was falling behind on construction projects in these growing towns.
CMS reacted by passing the Municipal Concerns Act of 2018, which placed a lower priority on building schools in these communities unless they committed to not opening charter schools for 15 years.
This was a hot-button issue during the 2019 election in Matthews. And shortly after the new Matthews Board of Commissioners was installed, members passed a resolution stating an intent to work with CMS and not pursue a municipal charter school system.
Matthews Mayor John Higdon even attended a school board meeting to reinforce positive vibes.
Fast forward to March 2, when Mint Hill Commissioner Tony Long attended a Municipal Education Advisory Committee meeting. This committee formed after the charter school bill drama to keep towns involved in school planning and construction.
Long learneda the meeting that CMS uses a rubric to assess capital needs and that Huntersville and Mint Hill projects are penalized 100 points due the Municipal Concerns Act of 2018.
“I have to admit I don’t know what that means,” Long told town commissioners later that month. “I know that we have some elementary schools that need help real bad.”
Community advocate Karen Trauner worries that Mint Hill isn’t going to get its fair share of school construction funding compared to other towns. She asked commissioners last week: “What are you going to do to fix that?”
The answer is simple. Copy your neighbor’s homework. Pass a resolution similar to the one that Matthews created and turn it into CMS.
Taking this action is not a statement against charter schools, especially the fine ones in Mint Hill, but it’s merely opting not to use a specific tool to fix a broken toilet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.