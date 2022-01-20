We oftentimes say we have to learn to live with COVID, but we don’t really know what that means. So I’ve been talking to some of my friends in the medical field to kind of understand. What they’ve said to me is – I don’t know how true all this is but just repeating – that COVID is almost going to be like the common cold.
It’s not a matter of if you’ll get it. It’s a matter of when you get it.
We’re beginning to see that and experience that now as over the holidays as careful as I’ve been for over two years, I was tested positive for COVID.
The one thing that I realized from that experience was that I was not wearing an N95 nor a surgical mask, because to be quite honest with you, I liked that cute little black mask that had the county logo on the side of it.
But what I learned was that mask provided us with very little protection. We basically said to our community wear a mask, wear a mask and people are complying. They are wearing a mask. But we didn’t think about the fact that any mask is better than no mask. The fact is the cloth mask doesn’t provide protection.
I think the message needs to be refined to say that if you are going to wear a cute mask, wear a surgical mask or an N95 under the mask. We need to change our information to make sure that people understand that.
The thing that probably made it clear for me was the candle test that they did on the national news and you could really see the difference in breathing on a candle from a cloth mask versus the N95.
The fact is (COVID) is running rampant in our community. It is sort of like carbon monoxide. You can’t see it. It is odorless It’s tasteless and you never really know when you’re going to get it.
What I have learned from talking to different people is that different people have different experiences when they get COVID. I was expecting to really have a hard time given what I had heard about people who had COVID.
I had a little tickle in my throat and I said to a friend I got this little tickle in my throat, but it’s normal because I get it every year because I have allergies. I just expected that it was a little cold, and they encouraged me to go get tested.
I talked to Dr. Washington. He said, your little tickle isn’t just a little tickle anymore. It’s COVID. I went and I tested positive for COVID but that was the only symptom I had. So for those of us who are looking for us to have sweat balls coming down and all this other stuff, that may not happen.
So I got a tickle in my throat. I had no loss of taste, no loss of smell. I had no headaches. I had no fever. But I tested positive. No, I definitely didn’t lose my appetite. I gained weight.
People who don’t suspect they have COVID might end up testing positive for COVID if they go get tested. Nobody wants to be responsible for infecting someone else especially somebody who is not vaccinated and who might feel the symptoms a whole lot worse than we do.
I have a couple of friends. One is anti-vax who is a nurse, caught COVID and had a really difficult time.
What I learned is that all of us who have had COVID, most of us have been vaccinated and boosted, yet we still caught COVID. But the effects of the COVID is much different than those people who are unvaccinated.
As my pastor tells people every Sunday, you don’t have to die from this. Go get vaccinated.
George Dunlap chairs the Mecklenburg County Board of Commissioners.
