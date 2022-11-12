Energy prices have been increasing from refined oil to electricity. Inflation, political decisions and wars have been blamed for this, but there are things each of us can do to reduce the impact.
Lighting is a high consumer of electricity. Replacing incandescent and tube fluorescent bulbs with compact fluorescent and light-emitting diode (LED) bulbs lowers the electricity consumption per bulb. Natural lighting with sunlight coming through windows is even cheaper.
Residential heating is may be done by electricity, oil, natural gas or liquified petroleum gas (propane, butane or compressed natural gas). Regardless of the type of energy, certain measures can be used to reduce their consumption:
Lower the thermostat while the building is unoccupied and while people are sleeping. The US Department of Energy recommends 55 degrees, which generally is warmer than the outdoor temperature, and is warm enough to keep pipes from freezing.
Use individual room/space heaters for occupied rooms while lowering the temperature of the central heater;
Check windows, doors and fire places for cold air coming into the house and insulate them to prevent the leaks;
Increase the humidity of the room by putting an open pan of water in front of the heater/vent as humid air better retains heat; and
Dress appropriately for cooler weather. This may be less comfortable than you want to be at home, but will allow you to save money on energy costs.
Regarding the car, little things can lead to big savings:
During the winter, tire pressure decreases. Make sure the tires remain inflated to the designated pressure;
When approaching intersections, drift to red lights and stop signs – fuel burned approaching the intersection is lost when while braking;
Drift going down hills until the speed drops below the posted limit;
Keep air and fuel filters in good conditions; and
Set ventillation system to recycle air rather than having to heat fresh air.
These small steps can add to big savings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.