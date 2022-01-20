Editor’s Note: Jennifer De La Jara gave these remarks during the Jan. 10 Matthews Board of Commissioners meeting.
My name is Jennifer De La Jara and the last time I saw you was on Dec. 13 on a chilly evening when you were all sworn in. Congratulations to you all.
I wanted to take a brief moment to come before you as I’ve been told I can and the good people of Matthews to officially announce my candidacy for Mecklenburg County commissioner at-large.
I am a former educator, a small business owner, a wife, a mother of two CMS students and as you already know, I currently serve at-large on the board of education.
I plan to take the government experience I have gained with me to my hopeful new seat on the county commission. And as I expand my role to address public health, including mental health, public parks, and environmental stewardship, and yes appropriate funding of our schools, including ensuring that a successful school bond gets on the 2023 ballot.
We need to build quality facilities that are not overcrowded. Where our educators are proud to teach in and where our students deserve to learn in.
I would invite the public to view my website at Jennifer4meck.com.
