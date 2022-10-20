There are many reasons to support this year’s bond for Union County Public Schools. Are you a county resident who’s concerned about taxes, property values, fair play, and economic development? If so, there is good news in the UCPS bond offering. You can read about the bond here: https://www.ucps.k12.nc.us/bond2022
At the center of this bond offering are two large projects: The building of new schools for East Elementary School and Forest Hills High School. Both buildings would be two-story facilities.
The current East Elementary School is 70 years old. The new school would include Pre-K classrooms, a flexible multi-purpose gym, expanded dining space, collaboration areas, more energy-efficient building, improved safety with more on-site parking.
Forest Hills High School is 60 years old. The new Forest Hills would include a new auditorium, an expanded dining room area, updated teacher workrooms, a modern media center with collaboration space, a multi-purpose auxiliary gym, a new weight room, and new arts and band spaces.
Here are just three reasons why this bond could be a great investment for all Union County residents.
It’s Fair
This is the most obvious reason. Speaking as someone who lives in Western Union County, these Eastern Union County kids and their families deserve state-of-the-art facilities, it’s as simple as that.
How can we possibly deny the students and families of East Elementary and Forest Hills High School the chance to have the same advantages our students have enjoyed for years in Marvin, Wesley Chapel, Weddington and Waxhaw? All UCPS parents and families, across our county, should support such fair play.
Student Performance
A massive 2019 study of the Los Angeles Unified School District found spending four years in a new school increases test scores by 10% of a standard deviation in math, and 5% in English-language arts. If you factor in learning loss, these numbers could prove to be crucial for both student success and UCPS as a district. Also, school attendance increases when students learn at new facilities.
The Jacksonville Public Education Foundation also found that quality school buildings have a direct, positive, and measurable impact on student performance. Students excel in “learning spaces that are inviting, flexible, comfortable and meet their 21st century learning needs.” Also, expect measurable increased performance when “provided technology and technology integration that optimize instruction and prepares students for today’s workplace.”
Economic Development and Corporate Tax Revenue
Studies have also shown that as school scores rise, residential property values around new school structures also tend to rise. If you live near East Elementary or Forest Hills High School, you may see some property value increases in the long term.
However, the biggest winner would be economic development for the entire county, in and around the area of the Monroe Bypass.
Having a new, state of the art school is an excellent recruiting tool for luring mid and large cap companies to our area. This proposed Forest Hills High School would sit at the foot of the Monroe Bypass. Any company workforce looking to relocate to this area with their kids, will look upon these new schools as big positives - and could make the difference when trying to win business for our county. If that happens, Union County would receive a substantive corporate tax benefit.
Simply put, the success of the Bypass is crucial for the long-term economic growth of our county. These new schools can help.
Finally, the Board of County Commissioners voted to use $10 million of the American Rescue Plan Act funding to pay down the school debt, taking a large bite out of taxpayer liability.
This gives residents financial parity with other districts and makes the school bond an outright sensible, long-term investment for all of us living here in Union County.
