Community partnerships allow organizations to share responsibilities, ideas, and resources in meaningful ways, increasing opportunities to support their common community as they meet specific needs and foster respect.
Gone are the days when organizations worked in a vacuum, striving to meet community needs as solo “artists,” often in competition with each other. We all know collaboration is critical and offers our community the best options for flourishing. At The Sandbox, a local charity that serves families with children with life-altering diagnoses, we have operated through partnerships for over a decade. We and our community collaborators “play together in the sandbox” and understand the importance of joining resources to reach common goals—specifically, to improve the lives of those we love and serve.
We forged one such partnership with the Southern Christmas Show, an epic example of generosity. Each year, the Southern Christmas Show is packed with vendors, attractions, and food. A special Preview Night will take place on Wednesday, November 9 from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m. And the show will donate a portion of each Preview Night ticket sold to The Sandbox. “It’s not an accident that we partner with The Sandbox and other non-profit partners for the Southern Christmas Show. We believe that we, as human beings, were designed to be in community, and part of that means giving and supporting those around us,” says Show Manager, Jennifer Smetana.
Another partner, Lisa Messerschmidt, with Green Compass, said this about community partnerships: “The stronger we are as a community, the stronger we will be as individuals.”
When Missions Align, So Should People
Many of our partners share the mission of helping others feel better, live better, and do better. We understand that to live healthier, happier lives, we must look at the whole of each person, including their emotional, mental, and physical aspects. Lisa agrees: “When all of those areas are thriving, like a well-oiled machine, then we are living our best lives and [can] help others.” Like the pay-it-forward phenomenon has proven, when we feel good, we influence others to feel good, who, in turn, spread the feel-good movement through the community. Smiles are contagious. So are goodness, generosity, and empathy.
Collaboration Breeds Empathy
Another partner, Teresa Rose with David Yurman, said, “So many times, I’ve seen people ask for help on social media [through The Sandbox], and it always warms my heart to watch the onslaught of support that arises to assist a complete stranger.” Community collaboration is this but on a larger, yet somehow more intimate, scale. In community, we become the benefactors of our own support. The more we interact with the people who live and work among us, the more we learn about our community and its strengths and needs. Teresa went on to say, “I love the idea of community collaboration because, selfishly, I am able to see results from the help I am giving, and that just makes me feel good.”
When we empathize with others around us, we grow more compassionate. And compassion breeds a stronger community.
We Are Charlotte Strong
Serving through partnerships, breeding empathy, and living with compassion are the stepping stones to a strong community, one that can withstand the highs and lows of life. Charlotte’s community partnerships fuel the environment that has led to our city being one of the best places to live and work.
Take the Southern Christmas Show, for instance. The event typically draws 100,000+ people each year. As one of their partners, The Sandbox has felt the benefit that comes with joining a network organization of such size, influence, and JOY! Jennifer Smetana may have said it best:
It just so happens that we produce a show that intersects with the time of year that highlights giving, and as a result, we have the honor of standing beside organizations, such as The Sandbox, which allows us to not only give back, but to also shine a light on the needs of the community they serve.
At The Sandbox, we couldn’t do what we do to support our families who play in The Sandbox without the encouragement, talent, relationships, and even financial support of our community partners.
Today, we thank those partners as we continue to work together toward our common goal: the common good. To live joyFULLY and bless others, those who want a little encouragement to those in a season of needing customized support.
Bruster’s Matthews
David Yurman
Lisa Messerschmidt - Green Compass
North Carolina Provisions Company
Petite Cook Charlotte
SAS Cupcakes
Southern Christmas Show
Without these organizations, The Sandbox would be just another solo artist, a one-dimensional charity, playing alone in the sand, striving to meet needs through our own means. We are so grateFULL for our community network.
To purchase your tickets to the Southern Christmas Show Preview Night on November 9th, and meet all of these organizations, visit GotSandbox.org/scs!
Mara Campolungo is co-founder and executive director of The Sandbox.
