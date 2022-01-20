Editor’s note: Mecklenburg Commissioner Leigh Altman gave these remarks during the county board’s Jan. 11 meeting.
It’s been more than a year since city officials came and made a presentation to the board of county commissioners. I do think there was some concern among commissioners about some of what was presented.
I think that in the year that’s gone by, there’s been a lot of listening that’s been occurring. I am serving on the (Metropolitan Transit Commission) and I will be trying to bring some updates from the MTC to this board and my commissioner reports, because I believe this is going to be a very big year for transportation.
I know that we all appreciate why it is so important from access to housing to job centers to clean air. Cars are very expensive and not everyone has access to them. We are growing growing growing by the day.
It’s just really urgent that we have the vision and the courage to take the bold steps to put in all the modalities of transportation, mass transit that will meet the region’s needs.
I was just thinking today. We got an update in environmental stewardship about the Colonial Pipeline spill, which was 1.2 million gallons of gasoline dumped in Mecklenburg County in a nature preserve. It turns out that’s terrible under-estimate. We don’t even know how many millions of gallons it is yet, but whatever fault we can and should lay at the feet of Colonial Pipeline as long as we as a community and a nation continue to demand the amount of gasoline that we do demand for our car-centric lives, we will continue to have spills.
I grew up on the Gulf Coast and saw many gasoline spills on our beautiful beaches. It’s not new and it’s not going to stop until we change our consumption habits.
So for all these reasons, I just ask everybody to come at it with an open mind and listen to what’s new and different as we go forward with this next chapter, in this discussion.
Leigh Altman chairs the Metropolitan Transit Commission, which sets the policy for the Charlotte Area Transit System.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.