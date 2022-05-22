With the end of school comes the start of summer sports leagues and events. As a parent, you might as well buy yourself a chauffeur's cap since you’ll be driving everywhere while your kid sits in the back watching a movie or playing a video game!
It is easy however to get wrapped up and involved in your kid’s game. You want to cheer them on but some parents have been known to take it way too far. Just checkout all the videos on Youtube.
If you don’t want to be featured on someone’s camera phone and uploaded under the title “Look at this crazy *****!” then this list is for you.
We polled parents, coaches, players, referees and league organizers, asking them what they would like parents to know before their kids start playing a competitive sport or activity.
1. Coaching comes from the bench, not the bleachers.
2. Don’t make your kid’s sport your life. It’s OK to have one of your own.
3. Despite what you think, there is no conspiracy by the referees to make calls against your kid or your team.
4. When it stops being fun for your kid, it’s time to find another activity.
5. 99.99% of all organized sports do not hire blind refs so stop asking.
6. Referees and judges are human and make mistakes just like your kid has and will continue to do.
7. Never, ever, trash talk a kid. Yours or any other.
8. If you knew so much, then you would be the coach.
9. Cheer dammit, cheer!!!
10. Don’t like the ref’s call? Shut Up!
11. Don’t look for excuses. Don’t blame the weather, the refs, the conditions, the coach, the parents or the other kids. Your kid isn’t going to win every time.
12. The real purpose of competitive sports is for your kid to get better. Not just winning.
13. Recognize and accept that in some sports, some kids will play more or longer than others.
14. It’s OK to let your kid try other sports or activities.
15. Don’t compare your kid to others on the team. After all, some kids may have better parents.
16. Using guilt and fear to motivate kids is just wrong. If you do, seek help.
17. If you knew so much, then you would be the ref.
18. Keep it in perspective. The world will still be around after they lose a game.
19. When your kid loses, show some dignity. When your kid wins, be gracious.
20. Losing is not bad. Not being able to handle losing is bad.
The way you act at your kid’s games will have an influence on their decision to keep playing. They may also see a part of you that they won’t like and that can be serious in your relationship with them.
Keep in mind that if you do become one of those crazy parents on YouTube, you don’t get any money if millions of people watch it, so don’t do it!
Have a great summer!
Brian Presley is a former coach, youth counselor, semi-retired stay-at-home dad and founder of What To Do With The Kids. WTDWTK is now exclusively on social media and can be found on Facebook (@wtdwtkCharlotte) or Instagram and Twitter (@WTDWTK).
