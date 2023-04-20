CHARLOTTE – Novant Health is encouraging the community to turn in unwanted or expired prescription or over-the-counter medications at five Charlotte-area hospitals as part of National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on April 22.
Novant Health hospitals accepting expired or unused medications are as follows:
• Huntersville Medical Center, 10030 Gilead Road, Huntersville.
• Matthews Medical Center, 1500 Matthews Township Pkwy., Matthews.
• Mint Hill Medical Center, 8201 Healthcare Loop, Charlotte.
• Presbyterian Medical Center, 200 Hawthorne Lane, Charlotte.
• Rowan Medical Center, 612 Mocksville Ave., Salisbury.
Novant Health recently installed containers to collect medications at these five hospitals.
