CHARLOTTE – Northeastern University in Charlotte will recognize winners in seven categories at the second annual Heart of Charlotte Awards.
WBTV anchor Molly Grantham will be the keynote speaker. Tryon Medical Partners joins the program for the second consecutive year as a presenting partner.
“We received fantastic nominations this year and cannot wait to have the community join us in celebrating these amazing individuals and organizations,” says Angela Hosking, CEO and Dean of Northeastern University in Charlotte. “It’s important to us to recognize those who go above and beyond for the Charlotte community, so this program is close to our hearts.”
Award categories include:
• Community Leader of the Year: Celebrating an individual who is making a difference in the Charlotte community by strengthening neighborhood connections, creating jobs, supporting business development and/or fostering social and racial equity.
• Educational Leader of the Year: Honoring a leader in the community who has gone above and beyond to invest in educational achievement.
• Health Educator of the Year: Recognizing an educational leader dedicated to the field of healthcare.
• Health Equity Leader of the Year: Honoring an individual in the community who is dedicated to fostering health equity.
• Nurse of the Year: Recognizing a nurse with exceptional dedication to patient care and the community.
• Community Engagement Award: Recognizing exceptional Northeastern University students, alumni and/or faculty and staff who are committed to creating reciprocal partnerships that are mutually respectful, socially and ethically responsive, strategic and purposeful.
• Community Partner of the Year: Recognizing an organization that is making an impact on the community through its commitment to strengthening neighborhood connections, creating jobs, supporting business development and/or fostering social and racial equity.
The event takes place from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 27 in the first-floor gallery at Foundation For The Carolinas. It is free to attend but registration is required. Visit charlotte.northeastern.edu/events to learn more.
