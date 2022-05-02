MATTHEWS – Matthews American Legion Post 235 and Matthews American Legion Auxiliary Unit 235 have tripled the number of scholarships for high school juniors attending Boys State and Girls State in 2022 compared to 2021.
Post Boys and Girls State Committee Brian Smyth identified two candidates to sponsor for Boys State and one candidate to sponsor for Girls State. Girls State will be held June 12 to 18 at Catawba College, followed by Boys State from June 19 to 25, at Catawba College.
Boys State and Girls State are seven-day hands-on experiences in the operation of the democratic form of government, the organization of political parties, and the relationship of one to the other in shaping local, state and federal government.
“The various contributions of between $50 and $500 that our Post 235 has been receiving from post members, unit 235 members, and the local community will allow us to construct an endowment fund that will enable us to send more and more local high school students in future years to Boys and Girls State to learn about the governance of our community, state and nation,” Smyth said.
Members can recommend, respectively, their sons, daughters, nephews, nieces, grandsons, granddaughters, family members or any qualified High School Junior for a Boys State or Girls State Scholarship.
Want to donate?
Charitable contributions through a qualified charitable distribution (from an IRA) or any other method can be made payable to Matthews American Legion Post 235, PO Box 3367, Matthews, NC 28106-3367
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.