MONROE – The City of Monroe Water Resources Department offers a bulk water sales program for individuals and contractors while protecting the city’s water system.
The “self-service” bulk water fill station is located at the City Operations Center, 2401 Walkup Ave. An individual or contractor can obtain water at this site 24 hours per day and will be charged a minimum monthly fee plus a usage charge for the amount of metered water used.
The site has a water meter connected to a fire hydrant and features a backflow protection device to protect water system quality.
“One of the biggest concerns we have related to unauthorized connections to a fire hydrant or other water system feature is the public health risk that could occur,” said Russell Colbath, water resources director. “For example, if a hose from a tank truck connects to a fire hydrant or water service without a backflow device, a cross connection could occur and the contents from the truck could flow directly into the City’s water supply if system pressure dropped,”
The city maintains a Water Distribution Ordinance to address the taking of water from “unauthorized” points of connection.
Any customer or outside party who makes an unauthorized connection to the city’s water system will be subject to civil penalties in the ordinance. The first offense for unauthorized water use would result in a fine of $100, the second $200 and the third $500.
"Unfortunately, the city has had numerous incidents of unauthorized water system use,” Colbath said. “We have been and will continue to be very diligent about stopping this activity and the potential risks that it creates for our customers.”
Need some water?
Anyone with questions about bulk water service may call 704-282-4601. Union County offers multiple locations for bulk water with proper permitting and metering. A list of locations can be obtained by contacting the county at 704-296-4210.
