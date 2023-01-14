Wooded lot in Mint Hill may become office buildings

MINT HILL – Lischerong Enterprises & Holdings has approached the town about building two office buildings on a three-acre wooded lot by Lebanon Road Elementary School.
David Klausman, of V3 Southeast, is part of the project design team. He told commissioners during the Jan. 12 public hearing that they wanted to develop a general office or medical office building off Lebanon Road first and construct the second building sometime after. Both buildings will share 80 parking spaces.
The site is between Cadence Senior Living at Mint Hill and a pair of buildings with tenants such as Charlotte Spine and Pain Relief Center, Smiles for Life, Dr. Wesley Robinson DMD and the Morris Center for Dentistry.
Behind the property is the Morris Farms neighborhood, specifically houses along the Iron Stone Court cul-de-sac. The site plan calls for a 40-foot rear yard and a 10-foot undisturbed buffer between the two properties.
Commissioner Tony Long asked Klausman about the amount of traffic the project may generate. Klausman said the first building, which may include dentistry, wouldn’t generate a high number of cars in and out of the lot.
“Having driven that highway a lot especially at 4:30 to 5:30, unless you’re going to entertain a left turn lane, I can’t support this project,” Long told Klauman.
Outside of questions, no other commissioners or residents weighed in on the project. It will go before the planning board for vetting on Jan. 16. Town commissioners are expected to give a decision on the Feb. 9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.