Witnesses tell Matthews police a dispute involved 4 shooters

MATTHEWS – The Matthews Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured a man and damaged cars outside the Lux Box Lounge and Event Center.
Officers responded to a report of gunshots fired at the venue at 12:50 a.m. July 17. They saw several people running through the parking lot as well as a man with a gunshot wound to his leg. Officers applied a tourniquet to stop the bleeding until medical personnel arrived. Medic took the victim to the hospital. No other injuries were reported.
Witnesses told officers the incident stemmed from a dispute between several people which resulted in gunshots exchanged by four shooters.
Contact Detective Kimmlingen at mkimmlingen@matthewsnc.gov or 704-841-6792 if you have any information about the case, including the identities of the suspects.
