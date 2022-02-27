MATTHEWS – Windsor Run promoted Amanda Indenbaum to sales manager.
Indenbaum will manage day-to-day sales operations and meet with prospective customers.
“Amanda has developed a terrific reputation at Windsor Run, making positive connections with literally hundreds of new residents, their family members and co-workers,” said Ryan Barkley, sales director. “Her hands-on leadership with the realty and moving services program has helped us to bring an active, worry-free lifestyle to our residents, and we are excited for Amanda as her career continues to flourish at Windsor Run.”
Indenbaum began her career at Windsor Run in 2015 as the events coordinator for the sales department. Since 2018, she has served as the personal moving consultant, leading the realty and moving services program designed to provide new residents with a seamless transition to the community.
Windsor Run, an Erickson Senior Living retirement community, is coming off a 2021 that saw the opening of a new independent living building (White Oak Terrace) and its continuing care neighborhood (Piedmont Overlook).
