MATTHEWS – Windsor Run, a continuing care retirement community managed by Erickson Senior Living, appointed Kelly McGrath as director of dining services.
McGrath brings 30 years of experience to Windsor Run, ranging from culinary proficiency to restaurant management.
At Erickson Senior Living, she has recently served as a chef de cuisine and associate dining director at Maris Grove in Pennsylvania and interim dining director at Fox Run in Michigan.
“We extend a warm welcome to Kelly as she shares her culinary creativity and focus on customer service,” said George Comfort, executive director. “More than ever, we recognize the value of a quality dining experience. Our signature dining initiative places an emphasis on cooked-to- order menus, prepared to taste with fresh ingredients. We look forward to Kelly making a positive impact for residents, employees and guests as they enjoy the dining hospitality offered at Windsor Run.”
Windsor Run offers three dining venues with a rotating menu of chef-prepared selections. The community also offers healthy-menu options with nutritional information posted on an internal website so residents can see ingredients and track calories.
