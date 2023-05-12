MINT HILL – Town Manager Brian Welch is recommending a 2023-24 fiscal year budget that lowers the tax rate to 22.5 cents per $100 valuation with no change in the $10 vehicle fee.
This represents a 3 cent reduction from the current fiscal year’s tax rate in light of the Mecklenburg County revaluation.
Town staff adjusted the rate to 16.84 cents to match the estimated 2023 assessed valuation of $5.6 billion in real and personal property and used a 2.74% growth rate using UNC School of Government guidelines to arrive at the 22.5-cent rate.
“Our citizens and board have much to be proud of with a tax rate of 22.5 cents,” Welch wrote in his May 10 budget message. “At 22.5 cents, our tax rate is one of the lowest in the state for a municipality of our size.”
Welch presented the budget May 11 during the Mint Hill Board of Commissioners meeting. No one spoke in favor or against the budget during the public hearing.
Welch’s budget included the following line items:
• General Fund: $22,213,881
• Powell Bill Fund: $774,000
• Stormwater Fund: $1,153,344
• Police Forfeiture Fund: $50
• ARPA Fund: $4,460,000
• Capital Projects Fund: $18,550,000
• Infrastructure Fund: $50
• Tourism Fund: $365,150
The general fund budget outlines four new sworn police positions, three new fire positions and a new staffer in administration. It also calls for employees to receive an 8% market rate adjustment with the second payroll of 2024. It will also support a 2.5% merit pool.
“The town’s revenue forecasting philosophy has always been conservative and will continue for this fiscal year due to the ongoing uncertainty of current local, state and national economic trends,” Welch wrote. “Economic forecasting is not an exact science and at times relies upon the best professional judgment of the forecaster. To reduce the risks of miscalculating revenues or expenditures, the town identifies as many factors as possible that may contribute to changes in revenue and expenditures, such as population growth, property values, development and the overall health of the national and regional economies.”
Commissioners are scheduled to approve the budget at their June meeting.
Mayor Brad Simmons thanked Welch, commissioners and town staff for their work on the budget. Simmons alluded to Welch being in a zone for the past 60 days, sending updates on the budget’s progress well after his bedtime.
“This budget's getting bigger and bigger every year and tougher and tougher every year to make it work,” Simmons said.
