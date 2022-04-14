CHESHIRE, Conn. – Wayback Burgers will offer $2 off its Impossible Melts in honor of Earth Day on April 22.
Available only through the Wayback Burgers app, guests can use Earth Day to try a food option that the restaurant touts as delicious, nutritious and sustainable.
Made with a plant-based patty, the Impossible Melt is topped with Swiss cheese and sautéed onions sandwiched between the restaurant’s signature toasted, inverted, buttered buns and features Cajun remoulade.
“Simple changes to our daily routines, such as recycling or eating a plant-friendly meal, can help preserve our planet’s resources,” said Patrick Conlin, president of Wayback Burgers. “With this Earth Day promotion, Wayback Burgers hopes to reinforce its commitment to the planet and encourage guests to celebrate sustainability.”
To date, Wayback Burgers has sold over 200,000 Impossible menu items nationwide.
Wayback Burgers has a location in Mint Hill (7014 Tutor St.)
