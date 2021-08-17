MINT HILL – Charlotte Water has asked for a third time for the Mint Hill Board of Commissioners to defer a decision on allowing a new elevated water tank in town.
The utility wants to put the water tank at 12901 Palomino Drive to accommodate growth. The $6 million project is scheduled to begin construction in 2023 and be done by 2024.
Town commissioners had no public criticisms of the tank during the May 13 public hearing. Commissioner Patrick Holton brought up the idea of putting a “Welcome to Mint Hill” graphic on the tower, which Mayor Brad Simmons cosigned.
Commissioners were scheduled to vote on the proposal June 10, but Charlotte Water requested the decision be deferred to July, then August and then September.
