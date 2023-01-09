BENTONVILLE, Ark. – Walmart invites communities to start down the path of getting and staying healthy at the first Walmart Wellness Day of 2023 on Saturday, Jan. 14 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Customers can receive free health screenings for things like glucose, cholesterol, BMI and blood pressure, as well as affordable immunizations like flu, COVID-19, mumps, measles and more at pharmacies nationwide.
Walmart Wellness Day encourages families to prioritize their health by not only helping them know and understand their numbers, but also providing the tools and resources to seek care, as well as improve and maintain healthy lifestyles.
Visit Walmart.com/wellnesshub for participating locations.
“A fresh, new year presents a great opportunity to really check in on our health as families, and as communities,” said Kevin Host, Walmart’s senior vice president of pharmacy. “I’m incredibly proud of what we’re able to offer through our Wellness Day events.”
