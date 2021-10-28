CHARLOTTE – More than 1,700 people joined the Alzheimer’s Association’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s – Charlotte in the fight to end Alzheimer’s disease Oct. 23 at Truist Field or in their own neighborhoods.
Participants raised more than $572,000 to fund Alzheimer's care, support and research programs.
“We appreciate our Walk participants, volunteers, sponsors, staff and the Mecklenburg County community and surrounding areas for coming together to take steps for all those affected by Alzheimer’s disease and other dementia,” said Katherine Lambert, CEO of the Alzheimer’s Association – Western Carolina Chapter.“Congratulations and many thanks to all involved for raising critical funds for Alzheimer’s research and local support services. Together, we are showing the 180,000 North Carolina residents living with Alzheimer’s and 358,000 caregivers that we care and we will never give up in the fight to end this disease.”
The event was supported by presenting sponsor, Sharon Towers.
Team Cadwalader was the top fundraising team at this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s, raising $46,550. The other top fundraising teams include: Sharon Towers Walkers ($39,053) and SchottyStrong ($19,541).
On walk day, participants honored those affected by Alzheimer’s with the poignant Promise Garden ceremony — a mission-focused experience that signifies solidarity in the fight against the disease.
The Opening and Promise Garden Ceremony was emceed by FOX Charlotte’s Chief Meteorologist Tara Lane and the Finish Line Celebration was emceed by V101.9 host, Janine Davis. The colors of the Promise Garden flowers represent people’s connection to Alzheimer’s — their personal reasons to end the disease.
The Association is keeping up the momentum and continuing to raise critical funds and awareness with a goal to raise $770,000 by the end of the year. Individuals are being encouraged to still register, watch the opening ceremony, walk in their neighborhoods and raise money on their own.
Registrations and donations are still being accepted through Dec. 31 at act.alz.org/charlotte.
