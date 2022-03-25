MATTHEWS – The Matthews Heritage Museum invites the community to go back to 1915 to learn how early residents got together and enjoyed each other’s company.
Dr. & Mrs. T. N. Reid's annual Victorian Lawn Party takes place from noon to 4 p.m. April 9 at their home at 134 W. John St.
The Reids will welcome guests as they tour their lovely home (donation suggested). The Reids will tell you about their Matthews and how they would hop a train to spend a day in Charlotte.
Guests can try out activities common in the early 20th century, such as participating in the Maypole Dance. Skilled artisans will teach you about wood carving or basket making. Children will learn about planting seeds and growing food!
The free event is returning after a two-year event due to COVID-19.
The Matthews Heritage Museum will also be open for free that day from noon to 4 p.m. at 232 N. Trade St. The museum’s current exhibit is “Rediscovering the Reids.”
Call 704-708-4996 for details.
