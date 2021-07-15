MATTHEWS – Showing it is never too late to return to college for learning new ideas, Vietnam veterans Stephen Wilfong, Al Cerino Jr. and Gordon Greene attended the N.C. American Legion College from July 8 to 10 in Raleigh.
The event, which was attended by 320 American Legion members, presented seminars on various community improvement topics. Wilfong, Cerino and Greene are members of Matthews American Legion Post 235
Presentations during the three-day event included the following programs that Post 235 is involved with in Matthews:
• Children and youth programs that ensure every child has a safe home, a quality environment and the opportunity to make their dreams come true. This includes temporary financial family assistance, Children Network Miracle Hospitals, teenage suicide prevention, drug abuse prevention and Halloween safety.
• JROTC training programs that emphasize leadership and scholarship at Butler High School.
• American Legion Baseball and Legion Ladies Fast-Pitch Softball for students from 13 to 18 years old in June and July.
• Scouting programs throughout the community.
• Boys State and Girls State, which are week-long summer programs in June at Catawba College in Salisbury, explain government and its structure.
• Student Trooper, which is a week-long program sponsored by the N.C. American Legion and the N.C. Highway Patrol, strives to create an association between the students and those responsible for enforcing laws.
The American Legion is an organization of nearly 2 million members who have served in our military. Its objectives are veterans affairs & rehabilitation; national security, Americanism and children and youth.
On the web: www.matthewspost235.org/
