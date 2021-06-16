MATTHEWS – Some town leaders are not impressed by conceptual designs of Matthews Veterans Memorial Park.
Corey King, parks and recreation director, shared concepts that Stewart Engineering created based on feedback from a May 12 meeting. Feedback came from the general public, including members of the parks and recreation and veterans advisory committees as well as the American Legion.
Mayor John Higdon and commissioners Renee Garner and Ken McCool were critical of the drawings. The biggest concern expressed by Higdon and McCool had to do with its delineation in relation to Stumptown Park.
“I heard quite a bit of feedback from several veterans about the extent of the park and the apparent exclusion of the park of this whole area from what this board designated as the park boundaries,” Higdon said.
Higdon said he heard from a group of 10 veterans that the area they cleaned up would no longer be part of the park.
King told the board there wasn't any intent to reduce the size of the park. The drawings just show the placement of columns.
Garner was more concerned about the park's design.
“I'm so surprised at the lack of imagination with these designs,” Garner told King while also acknowledging the park designer had to juggle feedback from a lot of different voices.
Garner suggested the designer incorporate Stumptown Park's playground into the veterans park through elements that introduce children to what a veteran is.
“I would like to see them come back with something that stretches the imagination a little bit, engages people, rather than being so passive,” Garner said.
Commissioner John Urban was willing to wait it out a little bit and give the firm a chance to bring back more detailed drawings. Urban, an architect by trade, suggested that less may be more when it comes to these memorials.
Urban said the designs of national memorials tend to have more green space around them and have a focal point.
He also understood why the designer would not want to incorporate the playground into the design since national iconography associated with such memorials tend to be places of somber reflection.
Higdon clarified that the intent of veterans was that the park not be a somber place but a celebratory and joyful place.
Garner was under the impression this was going to be an interactive and educational. The impression she gets from the conceptual drawings is that it's more somber.
King said the board could get an update on the park design around August.
Mark Tofano, commander of the Hooks-Orr American Legion Post 235, told commissioners that the conceptual designs were unacceptable and disappointing.
“It confuses me how a design firm with the capability of Stewart Engineering would not provide any renderings which properly position the entrances to the park and in doing so it seemingly dismissed the will of the board of commissioners and disregarded the input of the veterans community as well as a large number of Matthews residents.”
