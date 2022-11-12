United Way of North Carolina’s NC 211 is partnering with AARP to provide family caregivers with support from trained, local Navigators. Participants will receive calls from NC 211 staff throughout the program to provide emotional support and offer a confidential space to talk about the highs and lows of caregiving. Staff check in on how the caregiver and the loved one are doing and discuss available resources.
North Carolina is one of several pilot locations where AARP’s Caregiver Outreach Program is partnering with 211 networks through United Way Worldwide. The collaboration aims to reduce burnout and encourage family caregivers to practice self-care.
“Serving as a family caregiver is a complicated and challenging job,” says Heather Black, vice president of United Way of NC. “Though this role can be incredibly rewarding, it is easy to feel alone. We want to make sure that caregivers have access to helpful resources and a built in a support system to encourage them.”
There are many resources that caregivers may be unaware of, including help with basic needs, care facilities, respite, support groups and counseling. By simply dialing 2-1-1 or 888-892-1162, caregivers can connect with an NC 211 Navigator who will help identify critical services and avoid undue stress.
The Caregiver Outreach Program is free and any North Carolina resident who cares for an adult, without pay, is eligible. Call 2-1-1 or 1-888-892-1162 to learn more and enroll in the service, which is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Eligible participants can also visit nc211.org/caregiver to complete a referral form online.
