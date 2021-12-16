CHARLOTTE – United Way of Central Carolinas announced the investment of $12.3 million in communities across the Charlotte region.
The agency awarded $10 million in grants to 140 nonprofits that are building stronger neighborhoods, advancing racial equity and economic mobility and providing a safety net for those who need it most. The remaining $2.3 million represents additional United Way community investments and donor-directed funding for nonprofits.
Thanks to thousands of corporate and individual donors, as well as public sector support, the $10 million in grants includes $9 million in operating support for agencies in 2022. And $1 million will go to assist smaller, grassroots nonprofits with capacity-building funds and back-office support for crucial functions such as human resources, IT and finance.
As part of United Way’s investment, two strategic initiatives launched by the organization in 2017 – United Neighborhoods and Unite Charlotte – will be expanded in 2022.
“These investments demonstrate United Way’s commitment to focus our work on economic mobility and racial equity, in part by bringing new partners to the table and funding innovative solutions to long-standing challenges,” said United Way President and CEO Laura Yates Clark.
“There is tremendous strength in grassroots and neighborhood-based organizations – they know their communities best, and they have the trust of their neighbors in need.”
Traditional United Way grants totaling more than $5.7 million to 69 nonprofits in five counties (Anson, Cabarrus, southern Iredell, Mecklenburg and Union) provide funding for agencies such as Care Ring, Cabarrus Victims Assistance Network, Veterans Bridge Home and the Community Shelter of Union County.
Traditional grants have declined in recent years due to decreased community donations and as part of a strategic shift United Way announced in 2017 to concentrate its efforts on more focused programs that address economic mobility and racial equity.
United Way’s 2022 funding awards reflect the final year for traditional grants, bringing to fruition the organization’s five-year transition to its neighborhood-focused strategy.
