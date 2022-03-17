MONROE – The Union Academy Foundation broke ground recently on the Ken Stanley Memorial Ballpark in memory of a teacher and coach who passed away in January 2021.
Stanley was a middle school baseball coach for the Cardinals during the school’s early years and helped build a solid foundation for the athletic program. Members of the UA Foundation, school board and administration were present for the groundbreaking as well as the high school baseball and softball teams. Stanley’s daughter and son-in-law participated in the groundbreaking ceremony.
“Taking a look back at what all has been accomplished over the last 20 years has me in awe of the hard work, dedication and community support we’ve had to be able to make our dreams and the dreams of our founders come to life,” said Jenna Westbrook, executive director of the Union Academy Foundation.
”Everything we do at UA and through the UA Foundation, we do it for the students.”
The on-campus baseball and softball fields are a much-needed addition for the Cardinals after years of borrowing fields across the county for practice and games.
“We are beyond excited to see this project unfold,” Athletic Director Michelle Phifer said. “Union County and the City of Monroe have worked with us graciously over the years when we have not had our own fields, but being able to have a true home field will allow our players to take ownership of each of their seasons and take pride in the hard work that they do both on and off the field.”
The land is being cleared to begin construction of the fields. Westbrook anticipates the project will be complete by the end of the summer.
“This is the start of a new era for UA athletics,” Phifer said. “The on-campus fields will bring excitement to our athletic department and athletes that we have been waiting for.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.