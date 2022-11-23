What's in a name? One of the first panels that you encounter in the Matthews Heritage Museum asks that very question. The panel goes on to explain that Matthews has been known to have three names. The area was first called Stumptown as it was said that settlers in the area were taking trees down and leaving stumps, so that it was almost impossible to turn a wagon around without hitting one. The second name was legitimately given to direct mail to the area. John Fullwood was named our first postmaster in 1825. His home contained a store and was the stopping point for the stagecoach. Letters were directed to Fullwood for almost 50 years, though we had many different postmasters during that time.
When the train came to Matthews in 1874, the Carolina Central Railway decided to name the depot for one of its directors, Edward Matthews. The town, when it was incorporated five years later, took the name Matthews. But recently, I stumbled on a fourth name that was assigned to the depot for a brief time! The depot was known briefly as Houston! Documentary proof is in the Charlotte Democrat from April 1875.
How is this piece of history lost to us? Years ago, I learned that Dr. Massey lived on Lot 12. Additional research led me to see many early purchases of land referring to a “lot number” indicating there was a map of the town. I started searching for this map and came upon a fourth name for Matthews. I began to wonder who owned the land that would become Matthews? The answer was W. H. H. Houston.
On Aug. 17, 1871, Houston bought four tracks of land containing 115 ¾ acres from W. A. Noles for $2,500. Houston must have purchased this property in anticipation that a town would grow up around the train stop. The description of one of the tracks of land leaves no question regarding its location. It reads “Bounded as follows: Beginning at a stone in the Great Road (Monroe Road) leading from Charlotte to Monroe…. containing 40 Acres lying on Four Mile Creek and about 11 ½ miles South of Charlotte.”
W. H. H. Houston owned the land where the first rudimentary depot was located and he called it Houston Depot. However, Houston became deep in debt and got in trouble with the law in August of 1874. Consequently, he declared bankruptcy, his property was seized and “lots” were sold to recoup monies he owed.The sale was conducted by two Charlotte lawyers DeWolfe and Brown. The newspaper stated that the lawyers had this map of lots on display at their office!
One of the lots sold in April 1875 was to Carolina Central Railway Company “for and in consideration of the sum of Ten Dollars and the further consideration of erection of a Depot at Matthews.” The Carolina Central Railway changed the name of the Depot from Houston to Matthews. So for a brief moment in time, we might have become Houston!
Another Discovery
Have you ever wondered why Matthews has a Main Street that runs through a neighborhood and is not a “main street?” The answer is found in the 1888 T. J. Orr map of Mecklenburg County, and in another map dating to 1911. It has been there for all to see, and yet, few if any know this history!
The road known as Monroe did not follow the straight path it does today. In 1888, as Monroe Road entered Matthews from Charlotte it curved to the right and followed today’s Main Street. It came out on South Trade and went by the stagecoach stop at Fullwood. Monroe continued south on Trade Street and then followed on today’s road of Pleasant Plains, coming out to what is now Monroe Road where the Rock House is. A close look at the map of downtown Matthews reveals as late as 1911 there was no East John Street and what would eventually become today’s Monroe Road! However, Charles Street is present on the map, running into Tank Town and beyond following today’s road. But by 1888, people were living in that area. I would love to know what year it was when Monroe became the road we know today!
Barbara E. Taylor serves as director of the Matthews Heritage Museum. She is retiring at the end of the year.
