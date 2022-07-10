CHARLOTTE – Transit Management of Charlotte, the contracted service provider for Charlotte Area Transit System, is hosting a bus operator job fair July 12, 13 and 14 for those interested a career in the transportation industry.
The job fair will be held at 3145 S. Tryon St., with parking available on the first floor visitor area. Bus routes 2 and 16 will provide fare-free rides to the job fair.
During the job fair, attendees can learn about open positions, participate in on-the-spot interviews and get information about the competitive benefits package.
Those who wish to apply for open positions online may do so at RideTransit.org.
