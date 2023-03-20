MATTHEWS – Matthews and Mint Hill have established filing fees for the 2023 municipal elections.
Mint Hill residents interested in running for mayor will have to pay $50 upfront. Those running for commissioner will pay $25.
Candidates in Matthews will pay $25 for mayor and $10 for commissioner.
The Mecklenburg County Board of Elections will hold candidate filing from noon July 7 to noon July 21 for the Nov. 7 election. The primary for Matthews, if necessary, will be held Oct. 10.
