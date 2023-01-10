MATTHEWS – The Town of Matthews has tweaked language in its animals ordinance that clarifies the violations that may warrant civil fines, adds requirements for adequate shelter for dogs and acknowledges bats.
Matthews commissioners approved the changes Jan. 9 proposed by animal control officer Heather Kirkman. The changes were part of the consent agenda, which are routine items voted on as a group with little to no discussion.
Check out the photos above to see the new language.
