MATTHEWS – The Town of Matthews has received an excellence in finance reporting award from the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada for the 24th consecutive year.
The town earned the award for its annual comprehensive financial report for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2021.
“Twenty-four years is a long time of excellence,” Town Manager Becky Hawke said. “We are thrilled that we continue to have such phenomenal staff that continue this tradition.”
Hawke recognized Teresa Fulk, finance director; Michael Garrison, senior finance specialist; Donna Pitts, finance specialist; and Melia Gordon, assistant town manager, for their part in earning the honor during the Jan. 23 town board meeting.
“As the town manager said, we kind of take that for granted but I think we all realize it takes a lot of hard work to continue to get this presentation year after year,” Mayor John Higdon said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.