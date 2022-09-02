MATTHEWS – The Town of Matthews has hired Melia Gordon as the new assistant town manager.
Gordon most recently served as the cultural and diversity manager for the City of Charlotte. She has worked for the City of Charlotte since 2007 in various roles including airport budget and financial services manager, strategy and budget analyst and human resources manager.
Gordon began her career with UNC Charlotte, working as a program coordinator and human resources administrator.
“Melia’s experience and accomplishments are not only impressive, they also demonstrate how well-suited she is to thrive in this role,” Town Manager Becky Hawke said. “I look forward to working alongside Melia to serve the town and work towards achieving the board’s vision for Matthews.”
Gordon will begin her new role Sept. 26.
“I have already heard so many wonderful things from both current and former residents,” Gordon said about Matthews. “I look forward to supporting the many activities that offer the best quality of life for the town’s residents while also maintaining that small town charm and welcoming atmosphere.”
The Town of Matthews worked with Raftelis to conduct a nationwide search and hiring process for the position, which became vacant after Hawke’s promotion to town manager. Gordon was the top applicant among more than 60 candidates.
