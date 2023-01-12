MATTHEWS – The Town of Matthews Parks, Recreation and Cultural Resource Department has announced its event schedule for 2023.
The list contains popular favorites, as well as new offerings – a little something for everyone. Residents in the 28105 zip code will receive the annual events mailer in early February.
Date Night Drop-Off
Held on the second Friday of every month at the Crews Recreation Center (1201 Crews Road). Activities to keep children (ages 6-13) active and happy while parents spend an evening out. Advance registration is required. There is a small fee.
Matthews Comic Con
Saturday, Jan. 28, at Matthews Community Center (100 E. McDowell St.). Held in partnership with The Temple’s Edge, The Carolina Beer Temple and Rebel Base Comics. The event will feature exhibitors, comics, cosplay, collectibles and more.
Mini, Me, & Tea
Friday, Feb. 10, at Matthews Community Center (100 E. McDowell St.). For children 7 and under with a supporting adult. A Valentine’s Tea with crafts, snacks and beverages. Presenting sponsorship is available.
Professional Wrestling
Friday, March 3, at Crews Recreation Center (1201 Crews Road). Wrestling matches in a family-friendly atmosphere, in partnership with the Patriotic Wrestling Federation. Presenting sponsorship is available.
Shamrock Concert
Friday, March 17, at Matthews Station Street. Live music with Seaboard Brewing beer available for purchase in the designated area. Presenting sponsorship is available.
Main Line Markets
Held Saturdays, March 25, June 24, Sept. 30 and Dec. 16, along West Charles Street. Quarterly pop-up markets feature 50-plus vendors selling handmade goods, food trucks, music and craft beer from Carolina Beer Temple. Vendors curated by info@handcraftedmarketclt.net.
The Great Easter Eggspedition
March 31 to April 9. Participants download the GooseChase app on their phones, solve a dozen clues and find Easter eggs hidden throughout Matthews. New this year businesses can join as egg locations. Email lamoore@matthewsnc.gov if interested.
Earth Day/Kids in Nature Day
April 15 at Squirrel Lake Park (1631 Pleasant Plains Road), in partnership with HAWK. STEM activities, vendors, fishing, hikes and eco-friendly exhibits. More information is available at hawkncwf.org.
Beats ‘n Bites presented by Harris Teeter
Last Friday of each month, April through September, in Stumptown Park (120 S. Trade St.) from 5 to 9 p.m. This popular event features food trucks of varied cuisine and a lineup of bands, as well as beer from Seaboard Brewing. Possible associate sponsorships are available.
Shred Event at MUMC
Saturday, April 22, in the parking lot at Matthews United Methodist Church (801 S. Trade St).
Festival of India
Saturday, April 29, at Stumptown Park (120 S. Trade St.). The celebration of Indian culture includes art, authentic food, dance and exhibits.
Par 2 Disc Golf Tournament
May at Squirrel Lake Park (1631 Pleasant Plains Road). Family disc golf open to all levels with registration going live in February.
BeachFest Matthews presented by Novant Health – Matthews Medical Center
May 12 and 13 in Stumptown Park (120 S. Trade St.). This annual event features beach music, shag dancing, exhibits, food vendors, a carnival, and small shops at this first street festival of the spring. Small shop and commercial vendor spaces are available.
Juneteenth Celebration
June 19 in Stumptown Park (120 S. Trade St.). In partnership with the Cultural Diversity Advisory Board, this new event will include music, art, a keynote address, vendors and family-friendly activities. Presenting sponsorship is available.
Independence Day Celebration (combined with Beats ‘n Bites)
Friday, June 30, at Stumptown Park (120 S. Trade St.). Food trucks, activities, and a concert are available at Stumptown Park. Then move to Matthews United Methodist Church (801 S. Trade St.) or MARA (Arthur Goodman Park, 1200 S. Trade St.) viewing areas for fireworks at 9:30 p.m. The fireworks have been made possible by MARA and will be launched from its fields.
Cool Vibes Indoor Concert Series
Aug. 12 and 26 at Fullwood Theater (100 E. McDowell St.). Specialty acts, hors d’oeuvres, beer/wine in a cool atmosphere. Presenting sponsorship is available.
Matthews Alive Festival presented by Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
Sept. 1 to 4 at downtown Matthews. The traditional four-day street festival returns with a full carnival, food vendors, 150+ small shops, exhibits, and multiple stages of entertainment. Commercial business and small shop vendor spaces are available at matthewsalive.org. Area sponsorships are available.
Crews Family Fun Nights
Held the first Friday night of each month, October through March, at Crews Recreation Center (1201 Crews Road). Advance registration is required. A family-friendly activity/theme each month. Presenting sponsorship is available.
Música Matthews
Saturday, Oct. 21, at Stumptown Park (120 S. Trade St.). A celebration of Hispanic Heritage month, including music, dance, art and food vendors.
Holiday Activities
The Jingle Jam concert will be held Friday night, Dec. 1 (Presenting Sponsorship is available). The Winter Wonderlights park and tree lighting will be held Saturday, Dec. 2. There will also be photos with Santa, the menorah lighting, a Kwanzaa celebration, the Nutcracker performances, Drop ‘n Shop, Noon Year’s Eve and more.
The department hosts other programs at the community center, art center, and Crews Recreation Center as well as a large list of summer camps. Call 704-321-7275 or visit the Parks & Recreation page for details.
