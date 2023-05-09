MATTHEWS – Town Manager Becky Hawke told Matthews commissioners May 8 that staff has pushed and pulled on some budget lines to help decrease the proposed tax rate for fiscal year 2023-24 to 26.65 cents per $100.
Hawke’s recommendation is not only lower than the current tax rate of 29.5 cents per $100 but it is also lower than the 27.5 cents per $100 she told commissioners last month during their planning conference.
The proposed tax rate still remains higher than the 22.69 cents per $100 needed for a revenue neutral rate in conjunction with higher property values from the Mecklenburg County revaluation. How that tax rate impacts a homeowner will vary based on the results of the reval.
“Even if we were to stay at a revenue-neutral tax rate, it doesn’t necessarily mean that some of these taxes will stay the same. In some cases, they will still go up if their property increases in value more than average,” Hawke said.
But since the planning conference, staff has removed funding for affordable housing, adjusted its solid waste services budget, reintroduced Governor's Highway Safety Program grant funding and reevaluated budget lines.
She said the new tax rate will effectively fund operations in fiscal year 2024 and ensure funding for future fiscal years.
Hawke proposes a $34,364,889 general fund budget for 2023-24. Last year’s approved budget was $28,541,985 but increased to $34,719,333 due to amendments throughout the year, such as premium pay and design work for a future fire station.
“Within this proposed budget, we are looking to set a strong foundation for the upcoming fiscal year and continue to provide high quality services to the Matthews community,” Hawke said.
The town is using increased revenues, retired debt service and conservative funding across many budget lines to fund operational expansions, she added.
The town is seeing increases in several expenses from last year’s budget, including a pay plan and market adjustment ($2.2 million), solid waste contract and landfill fees ($481,781), state retirement contribution ($378,619), risk management premium increases ($117,000), software system upgrade ($100,000), debt service payment for a rescue truck ($94,000) and higher fuel costs ($50,000). These expenses add up to $3.4 million.
Other key expenses include funding Fire Station No. 3 ($1,583,264), paving maintenance program ($500,000), town hall HVAC replacement ($500,000), 1% COLA/2% merit pool ($479,000), police vehicle replacement program ($104,444) and public works engineering project manager ($100,000).
Hawke said the plan was to fully fund operations of Fire Station No. 3 with this budget. Instead, the town will put the $1.5 million toward construction and move personnel and operating expenses to the fiscal year 2025 budget.
Some of the other items not included in the budget were fully funding paving maintenance ($1.2 million needed), affordable housing initiatives and bond project design work.
Mayor John Higdon said Hawke submitted a tight budget. Higdon doesn’t believe there is any waste to cut to get the tax rate to revenue neutral but he encouraged colleagues to look through it and offer suggestions to lessen the tax burden on residents.
