MATTHEWS – Commissioner Renee Garner told leaders at Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools on June 7 that she wants to do what she can to advocate for construction at Matthews Elementary School so work begins sooner than later.
CMS has started engaging the public on a list of 125 capital projects estimated to cost $5.3 billion over the next 10 years. Feedback from the public may shape where projects rank on the list or how projects are scored.
An onsite replacement for Matthews Elementary School currently sits at No. 47 in the rankings. CMS construction leader Dennis LaCaria has said schools want to rank in the top 45 in the event county leaders only feel comfortable putting a bond referendum on the 2023 ballot between $2 million to $2.5 million.
Garner said the ranking for Matthews Elementary School makes her a “little bit nervous.”
“I understand that we’re all competing for these dollars, but Matthews Elementary, for those that aren’t aware, part of the building was built in 1954, part of it was built in 1969, part of it was built in 1971," she said. "So we have a cobbled-together elementary school that is loved by our community.”
She told members of CMS’s Municipal Education Advisory Committee that Matthews commissioners discussed the school at their planning retreat and they would support some sort of update or rebuild of the school.
An onsite replacement for Crown Point Elementary currently ranks 53rd on the capital needs project list. Garner asked about the 40-point scoring difference between Matthews and Crown Point.
LaCaria told her that daylight and indoor air quality were difference makers for renovations and replacements for many projects as well as their rankings. While Crown Point is a younger building, it has not had as many updates as Matthews, he said.
Once this plan is approved, school officials will update the rankings annually. Schools may be affected by changes in enrollment or if the district decides to finance an administrative building through means that don’t require a public vote.
CMS’s Municipal Education Advisory Committee formed after the passing of House Bill 514 in 2018, which granted Matthews, Mint Hill, Huntersville and Cornelius the ability to operate municipal charter schools. CMS threatened to penalize potential school construction projects in those communities unless town leaders vowed not to operate charter schools. Matthews and Cornelius obliged. Mint Hill and Huntersville have not.
The result is that projects within the town limits of Mint Hill and Huntersville were docked 100 points.
An onsite replacement for Lebanon Road in Mint Hill currently ranks No. 51 and trails No. 44 ranked Olympic High School by 50 points. LaCaria has said the 100-point deduction is part of a calculation that goes into a final score.
Huntersville Commissioner Lance Munger asked the Municipal Education Advisory Committee what his town would have to do to remove the 100-point penalty. CMS officials told him that it would have to draft a resolution similar to Cornelius or Matthews and that the district would help them do that.
During the meeting, school board member Rhonda Cheek, who chairs Municipal Education Advisory Committee, called out for any feedback from Mint Hill, but no one on the virtual call said anything. It wasn’t clear if a representative from the town was on the call.
