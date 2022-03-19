Tommy On The Spot One Stop Shop

Tommy On The Spot One Stop Shop. Photo courtesy of U-Haul Company of North Carolina

CHARLOTTE – Tommy On The Spot One Stop Shop has signed on as a U-Haul neighborhood dealer to serve the Charlotte community.

Located at 6810 Lake Leslie Lane, Tommy On The Spot One Stop Shop will offer services like U-Haul trucks, trailers, towing equipment, moving supplies and in-store pickup for boxes.

U-Haul has teamed with independent dealers to offer moving equipment since 1945. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.